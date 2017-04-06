C3 Pure Fibre
Corned beef ban officially over

April 5, 2017
Mario Grey
The re-call on Brazilian-produced corned beef is officially over.

Director of Environmental Health Roydell Carter confirmed the ban was lifted Tuesday (3 April) after he was contacted by authorities in Jamaica.

In a statement issued to Cayman 27 Mr. Carter said:

“The Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health, in co-operation with the Department of Public Health and Department of Agriculture has investigated this matter and have agreed the temporary importation ban be lifted,” Mr. Carter said.

Meanwhile Kingston-based distributor Grace Kennedy said they are considering to produce its own corned beef in Jamaica according to a press release issued to Cayman 27.

CEO of Grace Foods Domestic Andrea Coy said:

“We prioritise local production and pursue every opportunity to do so, I have asked the Innovation Team to look at what it would take to produce corned beef at Grace Food Processors – our meat processing plant in Westmoreland,” The C.E.O said.

Kirk Supermarket and Fosters in Grand Cayman have also announced the return of corned beef to the shelves and deli.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

