Cricket: Pakistan wins 1st Test by 7 wickets

Chasing 121 in the second innings, the West Indies (Windies) were lead by the partnership if Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Powell, as the duo combined for 69 runs including 11 fours, and the Windies finished up their second innings with 152 runs.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the opener, seeing 28 balls but striking only 14 runs before being bowled out by Yasir Shah who claimed 6 wickets total.

Needing only 36 to win, Pakistan stepped to the pitch for their at bats earlier today, and they got to work as the captain Misbah Ku-El struck saw only three balls, and struck back to back 6’s to finish the test as Pakistan won by seven wickets.

