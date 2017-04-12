C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Cricket: Pakistan wins ODI series

April 11, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Pakistan wrapped up their ODI series with the West Indies Tuesday afternoon with a win by 6 wickets.

With the Windies batting first, they were all out for 233, they were lead by Shai Hope’s 71, and Jason Mohameed’s 59 with four 6’s and seven 4’s between them.

In the chase, Pakistan was lead by Shoaib Malik’s century including ten 4’s and two 6’s.

Mohammed Hafeez’s added 81 including eight 4’s and two 6’s.

The two teams will now begin their first of three test matches starting at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: