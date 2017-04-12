Cricket: Pakistan wins ODI series

Pakistan wrapped up their ODI series with the West Indies Tuesday afternoon with a win by 6 wickets.

With the Windies batting first, they were all out for 233, they were lead by Shai Hope’s 71, and Jason Mohameed’s 59 with four 6’s and seven 4’s between them.

In the chase, Pakistan was lead by Shoaib Malik’s century including ten 4’s and two 6’s.

Mohammed Hafeez’s added 81 including eight 4’s and two 6’s.

The two teams will now begin their first of three test matches starting at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

