Cricket: Windies drops two

The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for the first and second matches of the ODI Series against Pakistan.
The West Indies have dropped opener Kraigg Brathwaite from their ODI squad to take on Pakistan, while Carlos Brathwaite, who led West Indies in the four-match T20 series completed on Sunday, was also left out and allowed to travel to the IPL early.
Here is a look at the team:
98. Jason Holder (Captain)
70. Devendra Bishoo
78. Jonathan Carter
41. Miguel Cummins
85. Shannon Gabriel
4. Shai Hope
18. Alzarri Joseph
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
5. Ashley Nurse
23. Kieran Powell
52. Rovman Powell
57. Chadwick Walton
