C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

Cricket: Windies drops two

April 5, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for the first and second matches of the ODI Series against Pakistan.

The West Indies have dropped opener Kraigg Brathwaite from their ODI squad to take on Pakistan, while Carlos Brathwaite, who led West Indies in the four-match T20 series completed on Sunday, was also left out and allowed to travel to the IPL early.

Here is a look at the team:

98. Jason Holder (Captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

41. Miguel Cummins

85. Shannon Gabriel

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

57. Chadwick Walton

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: