Cricket: Windies drops two

The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for the first and second matches of the ODI Series against Pakistan.

The West Indies have dropped opener Kraigg Brathwaite from their ODI squad to take on Pakistan, while Carlos Brathwaite, who led West Indies in the four-match T20 series completed on Sunday, was also left out and allowed to travel to the IPL early.

Here is a look at the team:

98. Jason Holder (Captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

41. Miguel Cummins

85. Shannon Gabriel

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

57. Chadwick Walton

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

