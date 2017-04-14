C3 Pure Fibre
Cruise ship passengers one stop shop

April 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
There was a special ceremony yesterday at the Royal Watler terminal, as the island tour booth opened.

It’s meant to add more clarity for cruise ship passengers wanting to get information about bus routes, taxis and purchasing tours.

It also will be used by students wanting to get into the tourism industry.

“And so it’s important for our young people to come out and gain first hand, what it’s like to deal with hundreds of thousands of passengers over several months period and experience all the different personalities and the ups and the downs,” said Tourism Councilor, Joey Hew.

“We can give them the information, we provide all the transportation, we have over 45 tour buses plus about another 50 taxies that’s available to provide transportation for any amount of cruise ships that come into Grand Cayman,” said Burns Rankin from the Cayman Islands Tour Bus Association.

More of these booths are expected to appear on the north side of the Royal Watler terminal and in Spotts Bay.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

