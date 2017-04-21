C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 21-23 April

April 20, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Calm, nearly nonexistent winds are on tap for the weekend.

And that means it’s an excellent opportunity to get out on Grand Cayman’s spectacular north wall.

Now we will have some cloud cover and chance of rain but it’s always wet underwater so just go for it.

Look at that windguru right there, winds are barely touching 10 knots primo conditions.

And f-y-I locals – Dive Tech has a Saturday afternoon one-tank trip to the Kittiwake – with special resident rates. Call them to sign up and say that Joe Avary guy sent you.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: