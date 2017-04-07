C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 7-9 April

April 6, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

For those of you looking for a bit of the old ‘vitamin sea,’ here’s the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

We’ve got some shifting winds this weekend. Take a look at the windguru, you can see early Saturday the winds are out of the north in that 20 knots neighborhood with some gusts. But as they say, “In like a lion, out like a lamb.”

By lunchtime things are starting to calm down, and if these winds are any indication, the water will be like glass for a dusk dive. Sunday, the winds return to an easterly pattern. Not to shabby in the 10-15 knots range, looking good for shore dives at all the usual west side spots.

As always, check conditions before getting in the water.

Until next week, grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!!

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: