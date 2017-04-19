C3 Pure Fibre
DOE invites contractors to sign-up for green iguana cull

April 18, 2017
Joe Avary
The countdown to Grand Cayman’s green iguana cull is on, and tomorrow is your first chance to sign up to take part.

Iguana carcasses are marked with a code and photographed, then submitted to the DOE cull manager to verify kill count for payment.

Adult Caymanians, permanent residents with right to work, and licensed culling businesses are eligible.

Participants will be paid twice-monthly for their efforts at two dollars per iguana. Reporting will be done by marking the carcasses and sending pictures to the cull manager.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday (19 April) at Environmental Centre.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

