Dr. Frank aims to cure Cayman’s social ills

We continue our election coverage in the electoral district of Red Bay, where premier Alden McLaughlin is squaring off against CDP candidate Dennison Tibbetts and former cabinet minister Dr. Frank McField.

Dr. McField blamed years of economic exclusion for many of Cayman’s social ills. He said he has the know-how to tackle the root causes.

“It’s not impossible to turn this thing around, but we need to have the resources, and we need to have the understanding,” said Dr. McField.

He told Cayman 27 a return to social stability can be achieved in Cayman, after years of beating around the bush.

“It’s about getting to the root of the problem, it’s about not denying and burying our heads in the sand,” said Dr. McField.

With Caymanian unemployment rising to 7.1%, he said the widening divide between haves and have-nots can and must be bridged.

“You’re not going to have social and political stability if people are pushed out of the economic environment, so it’s very important that people have jobs,” he explained.

He said Saturday’s armed robbery and shooting in the Foster’s Airport carpark is another ugly symptom of social and moral breakdown.

“In a small society like this, we should be frightened because this is not Chicago, this is not that size, we are not so separated and alienated from each over that we commit crimes without even knowing who we are committing that crime against,” said Dr. McField.

Dr. Mcfield suggested reorienting societal values to run parallel with christian principles, a strategy he says can treat the root of social ills.

“We need to change the mindset about the role of religion, and what the role of religion has been traditionally in terms of providing stability, and endurance of being able to provide justice and fairness in the society,” said Dr. McField.

He told Cayman 27 bringing those on the fringes back to the centre will benefit all in Cayman.

“Social correction is paramount to maintaining the wealth of this country,” said Dr. McField.

Dr. McField told Cayman 27 safety, access to jobs, and a reasonable cost of living are among other issues facing his constituents in Red Bay, and the country as a whole.

