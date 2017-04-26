C3 Pure Fibre
DVDL rolls out new licences plates

April 25, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s controversial electronic license plates have hit the road.

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing began issuing the new plates last week, which once mounted to the car are believed to be tamper-proof.

According to the DVDL 2400 temporary plates have been issued over the past year and it’s expected all these will be replaced with the new electronic plates by May.

The new plates feature Radio Frequency Ids which will be used for tracking vehicle licensing information and traffic patterns.

Privacy concerns were raised by members of the public who feared the plates could be used to track movements however the DVDL says the plates do not have tracking capabilities.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

