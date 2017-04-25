Earth Day clean-up gets a boost, politicians join in

Earth Day was commemorated around the globe on Saturday ( 22 April ) and here at home local groups cleaned up around the island as part of their contribution to caring for the environment.

Even politicians used the opportunity to not only clean up around Cayman, but to get some much needed campaigning in the bag as well.

Rotary Grand Cayman, Rotary-Act and Interact club joined together to clean up the popular lovers wall area in East End.

Rotary’s Gina McBryan said the teams partnered with the Chamber of Commerce in the roadside, but she says one day is not enough.

“If we could do a little bit every day I think it helps. That’s way making once a year an effort for everyone island-wide to come out and clean up is great , but I would like to see it happen more often,” Ms McBryan said.

The team collected several bags of garbage from the area. She is urging citizens and visitors to remember caring for the environment is everyone’s responsibility.

