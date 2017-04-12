East End candidates weigh-in on gambling and casinos

Independent East End candidate John McLean, Jr. said he would have no problem supporting legalised gambling and casinos.

Mr. McLean, Jr. admitted he gambles from time to time when off-island. He said clubs, churches, and other organisations are already participating in raffles and other gambling activities on island.

“I think its high time we take the bull by the horns, and I wouldn’t have a problem supporting it, I’ll be straight up and honest with you,” said Mr. McLean, Jr. during the East End candidates forum Monday night. “That’s my heartfelt reason because once it’s monitored properly by the government, I think it will be beneficial to some people on the island.”

His opponents also weighed in on the issue.

Incumbent MLA Arden McLean said gambling and casinos is an issue that should be put to the people. He suggested a national referendum to decide the matter.

Independent candidate Isaac Rankin said his decision on gambling would be guided by the constituents.

