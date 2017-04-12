C3 Pure Fibre
East End candidates weigh-in on gambling and casinos

April 11, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Independent East End candidate John McLean, Jr. said he would have no problem supporting legalised gambling and casinos.

Mr. McLean, Jr. admitted he gambles from time to time when off-island. He said clubs, churches, and other organisations are already participating in raffles and other gambling activities on island.

Independent candidate John McLean, Jr. expressed support for legal gambling and casinos in Cayman

“I think its high time we take the bull by the horns, and I wouldn’t have a problem supporting it, I’ll be straight up and honest with you,” said Mr. McLean, Jr. during the East End candidates forum Monday night. “That’s my heartfelt reason because once it’s monitored properly by the government, I think it will be beneficial to some people on the island.”

His opponents also weighed in on the issue.

Incumbent MLA Arden McLean said gambling and casinos is an issue that should be put to the people. He suggested a national referendum to decide the matter.

Independent candidate Isaac Rankin said his decision on gambling would be guided by the constituents.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

