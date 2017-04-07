End political victimization

Former MLA Dr. Steve Tomlinson says political victimization has to stop, he says some voters are too scared to express their political preference because of this practice.

Dr. Tomlinson is bankrolling 14 independent candidates and he’s concerned supporters will be impacted by victimization.

He explains when a party gets elected in the Cayman Islands, they tend to represent their supporters and not all the people and those who openly support the other parties often feel the consequences.

“That is why people are a bit scared to come out and say that they support a particular party, or even support the independents, because they don’t know, they can’t predict the election results and they know that they will be victimized if the winning party gains the majority,” said Former MLA, Dr. Steve Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson has waged a continuous campaign against the party system, he believes the country would be better served by independents.

