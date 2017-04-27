Environment questions for candidates

National Conservation Council Chairperson Christine Rose-Smyth is calling on candidates, to state their position on environmental issues.

Miss Rose-Smyth, speaking at Earth Day celebrations on the weekend says she wants to know candidates position on environmental protection and upgrading of our 1997 National Development Plan.

These issues, she says, need answers.

“We all know that there are very serious and important issues for people in relation to the economy, in relation to jobs, in relation to education, but the foundation of our islands is the land we walk on, the air that we breathe and the water that we drink and so those environmental issues need to be addressed as well,” said National Conservation Council’s Christine Rose-Smyth.

She adds expanding population and economy is impacting the primary forests, wetlands and marine life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

