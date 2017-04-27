Experts meet at One Health Symposium

Medical and health professionals including veterinarians, environmental experts and doctors gathered for the first annual One Health Symposium at the Health Services Authority Wednesday (26 April).

Discussions on the proper disposals of pharmaceuticals and how to improve other areas of health with disease surveillance capabilities were held.

D.E.H Lab Manager Antoinette Johnson said working with experts in other health departments is a proven success.

“Food safety effects, human health animal health is part of the food chain for humans so we are all working together to make sure that the diseases and some diseases are actually crossed from food to people to animal,”Ms. Johnson said.

The D.E.H made presentations on food safety and proper disposals of biomedical waste as it relates to the One Health approach.

