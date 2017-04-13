It may have been a slow food event, but the food was finished pretty quickly.

Local food advocate group, Slow Food, put on a farm to table event over the weekend, bringing out a crowd of a couple hundred people to taste what Cayman’s farmers grow to give Cayman’s chef’s to cook

“We decided instead of just having a harvest dinner that featured local ingredients , we wanted to do a morning session as well, where we paired local chefs with local farmers so that they could take those ingredients and give out taste to people and let people know what they could do with the local ingredients,” said President of Slow Food, Alan Markoff.

Over 25 restaurants took part in the event.

