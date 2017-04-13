C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Farm to Table

April 12, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

It may have been a slow food event, but the food was finished pretty quickly.

Local food advocate group, Slow Food, put on a farm to table event over the weekend, bringing out a crowd of a couple hundred people to taste what Cayman’s farmers grow to give Cayman’s chef’s to cook

“We decided instead of just having a harvest dinner that featured local ingredients , we wanted to do a morning session as well, where we paired local chefs with local farmers so that they could take those ingredients and give out taste to people and let people know what they could do with the local ingredients,” said President of Slow Food, Alan Markoff.

Over 25 restaurants took part in the event.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: