12-year old Brianna Lyston clocked in with a time of 23.72 seconds in the 200 meters- almost within two seconds of the senior world record set by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics and smashing the under-13 record.

Lyston was equally impressive in the 100-metre final where she won with a race time of 11.86 seconds, 0.20 seconds clear of the runner-up.

