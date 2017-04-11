C3 Pure Fibre
FBCS kids have fun with science

April 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The magic of science came to life for students at the First Baptist Christian school Friday (7 April ) as they hosted a school-wide science fair in their gymnasium.

Students saw first hand science at work as they conducted experiments.

Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics coordinator and science fair organisor Marsha Seerattan says events like these help build character and an appreciation for science.

“It allows kids to inquire, to ask questions, to learn by failures, because they did experiments and some things did not work. They had to re-do it, so their are learning that whole process, just finding out how things work and how to improve it,” Ms Seerattan said.

Students set up display booths in the gym and competed before judges.

They had to explain their display and the scientific theory behind their choices.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

