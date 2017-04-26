Feeling lucky? Sign-up for the iguana raffle starts Wednesday

The Department of Environment has a question for the island’s iguana cullers: do you feel lucky?

Registration for the green iguana raffle starts tomorrow, and everyone can participate.

For every 10 iguanas culled, marked, and reported via photo to the DOE, the culler gets a raffle ticket for a twice-monthly drawing.

The DOE hopes prize money, $1,000 will be up for grabs in the first drawing, will entice many to participate.

“If everyone culled a single iguana, that’s 60,000 iguanas. Now obviously, that’s not realistic, but that gives you an idea of the power of numbers,” said DOE Manager of Terrestrial Resources Unit Fred Burton.

The DOE told Cayman 27 eighteen contractors have signed up to cull iguanas at $2 ahead.

The cull kicks off May first and runs through August or until funding runs out.

