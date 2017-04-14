Fighting fraud, Government edges closer to full implementation of anti-fraud policy

Come May 1st there’ll be a new, more secure way for civil servants and the public to report fraud and corruption.

This as Government rolls out its new anti-fraud policy meant to protect the public purse and weed out bad apples.

It’s the first time a formal policy will be established.

“Fraud could be, being committed at this time. We do not have a way for people we just hope that people sees it and addresses it.”

That’s Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts talking about fraud in the public service.

But soon there will be more than just hope for addressing the problem as Goverment moves to implement a formal anti fraud policy covering all levels of the civil service.

“We are confident the majority of civil servants are doing their best top report fraud and target fraud, but we also cannot catch every case. And this will allow us the means of catching a larger number if there are any fraudulent activities occurring.

Mr Tibbetts says the new policy was a collaborative effort across ministries. A fraud investigation unit will be established within the internal audit unit as well as an anonymous reporting hotline.

“Whoever reports a fraud we will give them a unique number so they can call back and ensure it is addressed that way anyone who reports a fraud can feel comfortable t is being addressed,” Mr Tibbetts explained.

Home Affairs chief financial officer Vinton Chin See worked closely on the policy and said it aims to send a clear message.

“We have zero tolerance for fraud and zero tolerance for unethical behaviour and this is supported throughout the entire senior civil service and junior civil service,” Mr Chin See said.

Both men say all confirmed cases of fraud and corruption will be handed over for action by police.

The new policy encompasses a code of business ethics and conduct, a whistle blower policy, a records and information management policy, as well as, a payola policy.

