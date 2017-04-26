Football: Refs want confirmation of police presence, games postponed

Earlier this month, referees association announced it was that the referees were walking off the pitch after Alliance coach William Medina was arrested for a physical altercation with an official.

A week later, CIFA announced they had mended fences with the referees.

Last week, CIFA cancelled all its scheduled games locally in Grand Cayman and do not have any scheduled games this week either.

Cayman 27 confirmed with CIFA president Lee Ramoon earlier today that although CIFA had installed its zero tolerance policy moving forward to protect referees from future incidents of abuse, the referee’s refused to return to the pitch until the aforementioned promise of a police presence was guaranteed on paper, thus explaining their absence.

There are 3 weeks of scheduled football remaining along with the FA Cup final.

Ramoon goes onto say the matter should be resolved by tomorrow and communication regarding the scheduled CIFA games will be released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

