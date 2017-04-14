Football: Zero tolerance, zero referees

There appears to be no resolution to the conflict between the Cayman Islands Football Association and the Referees Association.

On Wednesday, the parties announced said they had come to an agreement about player and coach behavior following an incident Saturday where a coach was arrested after punching a linesman during a match.

Despite the joint statement, referees were nowhere to be seen last night at the Annex, and emotions appear to be mixed when it comes to the referees.

