Foster family mourn loss of Steve Foster

April 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Foster family and Cayman business community suffered a blow last week with the sudden passing of Foster’s Food Fair-IGA co-founder Minard Steve Foster.

Mr Foster, 78, died Thursday (6 April) evening in a hospital in the United States.

Mr. Foster, who moved to Cayman from Jamaica in 1966 established Foster’s Food Fair in 1980 together with his brother David.

Both brothers expanded their business portfolio to include Cico Avis Rental,  Car City and Progressive Distributors Ltd.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

