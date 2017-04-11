Foster family mourn loss of Steve Foster

The Foster family and Cayman business community suffered a blow last week with the sudden passing of Foster’s Food Fair-IGA co-founder Minard Steve Foster.

Mr Foster, 78, died Thursday (6 April) evening in a hospital in the United States.

Mr. Foster, who moved to Cayman from Jamaica in 1966 established Foster’s Food Fair in 1980 together with his brother David.

Both brothers expanded their business portfolio to include Cico Avis Rental, Car City and Progressive Distributors Ltd.

