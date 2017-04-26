From security officer to air traffic control

The upward mobility from Security Officer to Air Traffic Controller trainee young Caymanian Jehu Rivers is pursuing his dream with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Mr. Rivers was previously working as a Security Officer at the airports until he was moved into the ranks of air traffic control trainee.

Manager of Air traffic Controls Erick Bodden said his trainee reminds him of himself when he was moving through the ranks.

“It’s exciting as well as challenging to have one of my own come in kind of reminds me of when I first came in you know he’s basically the image of me when I walked through the door,” Mr. Bodden said.

Mr. Rivers will journey to Trinidad and Tobago for extended training and development after which he will join other staff members.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

