Gayle reaches 10k in T20

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has made history by becoming the first batsman to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Gayle has played the T20 format with 18 different teams over eight different leagues, with an average of 40.47.

No other batsman has crossed 8,000 runs in T20’s with the second highest run-scorer after Gayle being Brenton McCullough with 7524.

Gayle also became the first player to score more than 10,000 runs in three levels: First Class, List A and T20’s.

