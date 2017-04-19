C3 Pure Fibre
George Town family wants N.A.U.’s attention

April 18, 2017
Mario Grey
One George Town family said a landlord wants them to leave their home in Rock Hole, George Town which the Needs Assessment Unit (N.A.U) is paying hundreds per month for them to live in.

Mother of four Lola Wright said the living conditions are sub-par and said the government is wasting their money by paying for her to live in a building which the landlord fails to maintain.

“I want to leave it doesn’t matter how much he tries and fix the place the place is deplorable it literally needs to be knocked down and rebuilt it’s infested with scorpions, centipedes, roaches,” Ms. Wright said.

Landlord Wesley Dixon said he is doing all he can to maintain the one-bedroom apartment and said he is yet to be contacted by the N.A.U regarding any malpractice.

“When they came into that room I had just done painting that everything was up to date in that room I want you go check that room now,” Mr. Dixon said

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more on this report.

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

