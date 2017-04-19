George Town family wants N.A.U.’s attention

One George Town family said a landlord wants them to leave their home in Rock Hole, George Town which the Needs Assessment Unit (N.A.U) is paying hundreds per month for them to live in.

Mother of four Lola Wright said the living conditions are sub-par and said the government is wasting their money by paying for her to live in a building which the landlord fails to maintain.

“I want to leave it doesn’t matter how much he tries and fix the place the place is deplorable it literally needs to be knocked down and rebuilt it’s infested with scorpions, centipedes, roaches,” Ms. Wright said.

Landlord Wesley Dixon said he is doing all he can to maintain the one-bedroom apartment and said he is yet to be contacted by the N.A.U regarding any malpractice.

“When they came into that room I had just done painting that everything was up to date in that room I want you go check that room now,” Mr. Dixon said

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more on this report.

