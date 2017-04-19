C3 Pure Fibre
Accused George Town post office attacker remanded in custody

April 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
21-year-old Joseph Williams was remanded into custody today after appearing in court for wounding a woman outside the George Town post office last week.

Mr. Williams is accused of attacking the woman outside the Central Post Office, causing serious injuries to her arm and body.  He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon.

During his court appearance today Mr. Williams’s lawyers told the court the 21-year-old had a mental issue.

He is scheduled to reappear on 25 April.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

