A man accused of raping a woman in a hotel room is found guilty.

Rohan Gidarsingh is now remanded into custody and a social enquiry report is due to the court 1 June, after which he’ll be sentenced.

A Grand Court jury Tuesday (25 April) returned the verdict after a five-day trial.

Police say in 2014, Mr. Gidarsingh forced a woman into sexual acts against her will.

