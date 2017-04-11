Golf: Garcia wins 1st major

Spain’s Sergio Garcia found himself in a stalemate with England’s Justin Rose at this past weekend’s Masters Tournament in Augusta Georgia.

Both golfers finished tied on nine under par at the end of regulation and sent the year’s first major to a playoff.

In the playoff, both Garcia and Rose missed birdie putts and settled for pars at the 72nd hole, but Garcia finally delivered the long awaited title when his 10-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole dropped into the cup at the par-four 18th.

Garcia wins his first major golf tournament of his career, his 73rd major tournament.

