Gonzalez: red tape is creating obstacles for Caymanians

Watersports operator and candidate for Newlands, Raul Gonzalez, Jr. told Cayman 27, if elected, he aims to cut the red tape many Caymanians are facing.

He said instead of creating an environment where Caymanians can share in the country’s tourism success, government is creating obstacles.

“That’s all that Caymanians are asking for, a piece of the pie to share the wealth round,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He told Cayman 27 despite a thriving tourism sector, many Caymanians are being left behind.

“A lot of us, we aren’t feeling that success, and if we aren’t feeling that success in our own country and Caymanians are leaving to go elsewhere, what that says for us? What that says for our country? What that says for our government? They are failing us,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He pointed to busy Seven Mile Beach, where Mr. Gonzalez said red tape, from the DCI in particular, is hurting many who make a living from Cayman Kindness.

“These are 60 Caymanians that are working on the beach, they’re not asking for handouts they’re trying to support their families,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

He told Cayman 27 without the various services provided by beach vendors, Seven Mile Beach would lose a lot of what tourists are looking for in their experience.

“These chairs they didn’t show up here yesterday, they’ve been doing this for years with no incident,” he said.

He told Cayman 27 the public lands bill, passed in March to help regulate commercial activity on crown land, is nothing more than another layer of red tape.

“We need to cut out a lot of this red tape that’s happening for the Caymanians who are trying to make a living, and that’s what I’m gonna fight for, for the Caymanian people,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

Mr. Gonzalez told Cayman 27 he supports a cruise berthing facility, but said the country needs to decide a better place to put it.

He’s squaring off in Newlands against Minister Wayne Panton, MLA Alva Suckoo, and businessman Mario Rankin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

