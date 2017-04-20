C3 Pure Fibre
Hernandez commits suicide in jail cell

April 19, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder early Wednesday morning.

Hernandez was a rising star in the NFL when he was arrested in June 2013 and accused of murdering an acquaintance, Odin Floyd, near his Massachusetts home.

Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015, but on Friday Hernandez was found not guilty of another double murder from 2012.

Staff at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts found Hernandez hanging in his prison cell at 3:05 a.m.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

