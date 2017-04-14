How do you talk about sexual violence as a child?

April is sexual assault awareness month, and the Family Resource Centre is encouraging families to strike up a dialogue.

“We need to start talking about it now, the earlier the better,” Erin Hislop of the Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27.

Early is good, but how do you talk about sexual violence with a child?

The FRC is helping parents get that conversation rolling within the home in an age-appropriate manner.

Its offering its ‘Talk early, talk often’ programme on Thursday the 20th from 6-7:30pm.

The family skills session is free. To register call the Family Resource Centre at 949-0006 or send an email to frc@gov.ky

