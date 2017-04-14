C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Culture News

How do you talk about sexual violence as a child?

April 13, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

April is sexual assault awareness month, and the Family Resource Centre is encouraging families to strike up a dialogue.

“We need to start talking about it now, the earlier the better,” Erin Hislop of the Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27.

Early is good, but how do you talk about sexual violence with a child?

The FRC is helping parents get that conversation rolling within the home in an age-appropriate manner.

Its offering its ‘Talk early, talk often’ programme on Thursday the 20th from 6-7:30pm.

The family skills session is free. To register call the Family Resource Centre at 949-0006 or send an email to frc@gov.ky

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: