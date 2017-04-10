Human rights and the separation of religion and politics

It’s been said that any discussion of religion and politics should be avoided in polite company, but in an election, does that same logic apply?

Christopher Hadome, administrator of the social media page “To vote or not to vote” says no.

He told Cayman 27 certain human rights issues, such as Cayman’s international obligations concerning the recognition of those in same-sex relationships, have been largely ignored this far in this election cycle.

“We do have an LGBT community in Cayman, be it small, and they feel marginalised just because religion is such a big part of politics and it shouldn’t be,” said Mr. Hadome. “Religion and politics should be separate, and politics should be just looking out for the rights of the people, and religion should be personal and kept personal.”

Mr. Hadome said he’d also like to hear what candidates have to say about human rights issues as they pertain to immigration and permanent residency, as some 900 PR applications are still hanging in limbo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

