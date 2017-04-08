Humane Society ‘Fur ball’ to showcase CIFEC student documentary

The Humane Society’s annual Furball gala kicks off tomorrow and this year’s event at the Marriott will premier a special documentary produced by CIFEC students.

The 14 students worked on the project with BTEC level 2 Creative media Production.

Student Jonassi McLean who worked on the project said it was a special experience for him and he wants to spread the message that animals need to be treated better.

“It is pretty common, like you see an animal being abandoned, not having a place to live, rib cage all showing and thing and no one is doing anything. For that I thank the Humane Society for stepping up and becoming a big player for stepping up and helping them,” said the 16-year old, who helmed the audio production for the short film.

The video will see its world premeire Saturday night at the Humane Society’s sold-out Furball gala hosted by Cayman 27’s own Joe Avary at the Marriott.

