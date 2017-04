Hundreds of schoolchildren had the opportunity to step inside the US Air Force Reserve Command’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft, and meet the men and women of the 53rd weather reconnaissance squadron who fly into the eye of the storm in the name of weather research.

Hurricane Hunter crew members; pilot Forrest Heintz and master sergeant Ed Scherzer, and 11-year old future pilot James Munroe told Cayman 27’s Joe Avary the story in their own words.

