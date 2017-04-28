C3 Pure Fibre
ICO raises data protection questions

April 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
As the DVDL has rolled out its electronic license plates, acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers says privacy issues remain.

This week the DVDL announced it started replacing 2400 temporary plates with the new radio frequency-id equipped plates.

Mr Liebaers says questions about the data being collected, its use and storage are a concern.

But without the enactment of the data protection law he cannot address those concerns.

“A lot of these issues like the license plates and other initiatives that government is involved in do have a certain privacy perspective that I think will of course have to take into account in the coming years as data protection is rolled out,” Mr Liebaers said.

Data protection falls under Mr Liebaers’s responsibility as information commissioner.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

