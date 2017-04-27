ICO tackles FOI, 21 of 61 candidates agree to talks

The Information Commissioner’s Office is aiming to get a head start encouraging transparency in Cayman’s next administration by meeting with all candidates running for office.

Only 21 of the 61 candidates, including some from the major parties, agreed to meetings to discuss Freedom of Information obligations.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers says he expects more candidates to accept his invitation.

As for the meetings making his job easier under the next government.

“In the bigger scheme of things it does help, but whether it is going to have a impact on the day to day operations of the Information Commissioner’s office I do not really think that is going to make much difference, but as I said it’s an incremental process,” Mr Liebaers said.

Yesterday the ICO held its first candidate meeting was held and Mr Liebaers says it went well.

