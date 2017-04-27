C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

ICO tackles FOI, 21 of 61 candidates agree to talks

April 26, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Information Commissioner’s Office is aiming to get a head start encouraging transparency in Cayman’s next administration by meeting with all candidates running for office.

Only 21 of the 61 candidates, including some from the major parties, agreed to meetings to discuss Freedom of Information obligations.

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers says he expects more candidates to accept his invitation.

As for the meetings making his job easier under the next government.

“In the bigger scheme of things it does help, but whether it is going to have a impact on the day to day operations of the Information Commissioner’s office I do not really think that is going to make much difference, but as I said it’s an incremental process,” Mr Liebaers said.

Yesterday the ICO held its first candidate meeting was held and Mr Liebaers says it went well.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: