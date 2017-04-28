IMPACT conference brings heavy hitters of tech to the Kimpton

Hot off the heels of last night’s forum in Red Bay, Premier Alden Mclaughlin was up bright and early to welcome attendees for this year’s IMA marketing conference, IMPACT 17.

“Clients don’t care about the labour pains, they want to see the baby. Reminds me of voters,” joked the Premier in his brief opening remarks.

After the requisite elections joke, the talk turned to technology, where heavy hitters from the world stage were well represented. Tamara Gaffney of Adobe, one of Thursday’s keynote speakers, shared her insights on the pressing trends in internet marketing.

“We have not seen inflation in the United States at this level for all the time since the iPhone was invented pretty much, so all of your models, all of your predictions will be wrong, because they don’t have the economic underpinnings to tell you what’s actually coming at you. Be prepared, it’s going to get very volatile,” said Ms. Gaffney.

The IMPACT conference has been held in Cayman for three years, and according to organisers, has more than doubled in that time. The conference continues Friday (28 April) with more speakers at a thought leaders brunch.

