JGHS remembers John Shaw

April 13, 2017
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

It has been one year since the passing of John Gray High School student John Shaw, a teenager who died from an asthma attack on seven mile beach.

Members of the cadet corps, family members and staff at John Gray celebrated Mr. Shaw’s life on Thursday (13 April) by planting crops in a garden which the school has decided to use to honour the former student.

Mr. Shaw’s mother and sister said the garden will serve as a reminder as he enjoyed growing plants and hanging out with the gardener in that specific area of the school.

His older sister Marsha Eleweanya added the students will also gain agricultural experience.

“I know this is something that John would have liked as well so today we’re planting a garden, things that we could eat actually and this is not just in memory of John but also to teach the children that we can grow things at home that we could eat as well,” Mrs. Eleweanya said.

Principal at John Gray Mr. Jon Clark said he is happy with the way in which the school came together to support Mr. Shaw’s family and said the strength shown by those closest to the teenager have been contagious to the entire school.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

