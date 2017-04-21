Jiu Jitsu: Ebanks wins 3rd medal in Cayman history

Zach Hoskin, Bennard Ebanks, Joel Campbell competed in the New Breed Ultimate Challenge Jiu Jitsu tournament in Miami.
Hoskin won a silver medal in the executive division at 170 pounds and a bronze medal in the adult division of the same weight class.
Ebanks won silver in the adult division at 154 pounds and Campbell won himself a gold in the adult 170.
Campbell was successful in all his fights, finishing his opponents by submission.
Ebanks is only the 3rd Caymanian to medal in a major jiu jitsu tournament.
He is 19 yrs old.
