Keeping an eye on elections, Commonwealth observers coming

Commonwealth observers are heading to Cayman to oversee the 24th May elections.

Today Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson confirmed the election observer team’s visit arranged by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The six member team will oversee political campaigning, electoral administration, voter registration, polling, counting, tabulation and post-election complaints or appeals.

The team is expected to release a preliminary report two days after the elections and a full report with recommendations within two months.

The team is expected to arrive the week before elections. The last observer team was present for the 2013 elections.

