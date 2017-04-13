Latest shark poaching pics may be from last year

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it suspects pictures of a shark carcass circulating on social media may not be recent.

A recent spike in Eagle Ray poaching has heightened community sensitivities to poaching of protected species.

The shark pictures appeared on the DOE’s social media page Tuesday night and have been shared several times since.

The DOE told Cayman 27 its enforcement arm is looking into it, but suspects these pictures are from a nurse shark poaching incident last year.

