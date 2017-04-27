C3 Pure Fibre
Let’s Talk Sports – Bodden Town FC Ramon Sealy, Karl Solomon and Kyle Leon

April 26, 2017
Angela Sevilla
They are the 2016-2017 CIFA Champions and Captain Ramon Sealy says it was a battle, begin to end. We also get the players thoughts on the current referees strike, a topic to which all players think is an unfortunate situation with the FA Cup still to come.

