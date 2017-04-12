Two members of Cayman’s Islands Beach Volleyball have arrived in Cayman ahead the Norceca Tournament April 21st to 23rd. Visiting Coach Jeff Smith says he likes what he’s seen so far and looks forward to passing along his knowledge to the National team and to the youth hopefuls at this weekend’s youth clinic (9:00-11:00am at Public Beach). Harrison, who will be teaming with Stefania Gandolfi for the tournament, says interacting and teaching young players along with the home crowd are things she is looking forward to during her visit.
Let's Talk Sports – Cayman Beach Volleyball: Coach Jeff Smith & Women's Player Marissa Harrison
April 12, 2017
1 Min Read
