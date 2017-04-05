Lets Talk Sports – DG’s 5k Challenge with Hon. Franz Manderson, Jennifer Ahearn and David Watler

Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson and Committee Co-Chair Jennifer Ahearn say the goal of 2000 entries and $60,000 in funds raised is looking good heading into the event on April 30th (Cayman Brac April 23rd). YMCA’s Deputy Chair David Watler says the ‘ropes and obstacle challenge’ his group will assemble with the funds raised will organically promote exercise, team work and socialization with kids.

