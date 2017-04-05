Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson and Committee Co-Chair Jennifer Ahearn say the goal of 2000 entries and $60,000 in funds raised is looking good heading into the event on April 30th (Cayman Brac April 23rd). YMCA’s Deputy Chair David Watler says the ‘ropes and obstacle challenge’ his group will assemble with the funds raised will organically promote exercise, team work and socialization with kids.
-
Share This!
Lets Talk Sports – DG’s 5k Challenge with Hon. Franz Manderson, Jennifer Ahearn and David Watler
April 5, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports
Let’s Talk Sports – Top 5 Plays of the Week
April 5, 2017
Let's Talk Sports
Let’s Talk Sports – CIBA
March 30, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.