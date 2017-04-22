Lindsay hits the campaign trial

One day after the Chief Justice cleared his candidacy Independent candidate Alric Lindsay returned to the campaign trail in earnest in George Town South.

But that trail hit a stumbling block today as his planned walk-about was cancelled due to the rain. Even so Mr Lindsay says he will push on with his bid to get a seat in the LA.

The rain was pouring today, but there was none falling on Mr Lindsay’s parade after he successfully defended his eligibility to contest elections.

“The case is simply a speed bump in the road and I am now over that speed bump and I can now make myself available to the people in the way I originally intended,” Mr Lindsay said.

On Thursday Mr Lindsay was cleared to contest George Town South. His candidacy challenge was the lone Election Office challenge to fail. The other two saw Nikolas DaCosta and candidate x disqualified.

“I never had a doubt, as I say to my friends all the time we have a lot of challenges and also as a lawyer we have to solve issues all day long,” Mr Lindsay said.

He says the case was a set back, but it will not stop the rolling out of his campaign plan.

“I do not look at it as a delay I look at if it was something that was meant to happen and the fact that I am starting now, does not take away from the message I am going to bring,” Mr Lindsay said.

That message, he said, is changing the constituency for better and over the next couple of days he will be going house to house to hear constituents concerns.

Mr Lindsay is facing the Progressives Barbara Connolly, Independents Paul Hurlston, Catherine Tyson and the CDP Mike Adam in the George Town South constituency.

