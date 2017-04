The lineup is confirmed for the second Cayman 27 National Debate.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday (25 April) at the Arts and Recreation Centre.

Viewers can watch as Bodden Town East candidates Dwayne Seymour, Robert Bodden and Hon. Osbourne Bodden take the stage with Bodden Town West candidate Maxine Bodden and Newlands candidate Alva Suckoo.

The public is encouraged to attend the event live at the ARC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print