Lockwood on 50 meter pool: ‘The time is now’

In speaking with CIASA President Michael Lockwood regarding comments made by Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden about the internal discussions of a 50-meter pool, Lockwood says the time is now, not just for the benefit of Cayman’s swimmers but for the people of Cayman as it relates to sports tourism.

Lockwood goes onto say the discussion has been ongoing since 1994 and with the success of this year’s amateur swim team, winning a record 50 medals at the CARIFTA Championships while competing locally in a 25-meter pool, the potential for future success and development would be infinite with the right facilities.

