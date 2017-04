A man fingered in the February shooting outside of a West Bay Road nightclub has had some amendments made to his charges.

35-year old Malik Mothen appeared in court today, he had two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm withdrawn in summary court.

He still faces one charge of discharging a firearm within forty yards of a public road, that matter will be dealt with in grand court.

Mr. Mothen’s next appearance is scheduled for 8th May.

