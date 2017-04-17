C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

Man charged for wounding, heads to court Tuesday (18 April)

April 17, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police have charged a 21-year-old man with two offenses stemming from a stabbing incident outside a Post Office.

According to a police statement, Criminal Investigation Department officers charged the George Town man with wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm and Carrying an Offensive Weapon.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday 18April.

The alleged incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. Police say a woman entered the George Town Police station with chop wounds to her arm and body.
The woman was treated at the station before being taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.
Officers then went to the George Town post office where the incident allegedly occurred. There they confronted a knife-wielding suspect and arrested him after a foot chase.

The RCIPS says that the suspect is known to the victim, who has since been released from the hospital.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: